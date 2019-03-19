Book an Appointment

Dr. Tamar Levene, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tamar Levene, MD

Dr. Tamar Levene, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Levene works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Aventura, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery
    20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 204, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5760
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 639-8795
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2019
    In the most scariest time that a parent can have that your child is undergoing surgery,we are blessed that we have met Dr.Levene.Trully an outstanding surgeon and an amazing person.Highly recommend her and we can thank her enough.
    Andrea Parisotti in Davie , FL — Mar 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Tamar Levene, MD
    About Dr. Tamar Levene, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1407030752
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

