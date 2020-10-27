Overview

Dr. Tamatha Psenka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Psenka works at MUSC MDVIP - Peninsula in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.