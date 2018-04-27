Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammie Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammie Jenkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Jenkins Medical Associates305 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 101D, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 964-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T Jenkins has been my primary care physician for over 20 years. She is very knowledgeable in the practice of medicine. Her staff is friendly and Dr. T Jenkins truly cares for your wellbeing.
About Dr. Tammie Jenkins, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891868477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.