Overview

Dr. Tammy Dusevic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Dusevic works at McLaren Macomb Family Medicine - Lakewood in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.