Overview of Dr. Tanya Arvan, MD

Dr. Tanya Arvan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Leningrad Pediatric Medical Institute and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Arvan works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.