Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD
Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pratt works at
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7407
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pratt?
Amazing. This pro removed a ton of fibroids w/out the most invasive surgery. Amazing!!!
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760420715
- Riverside Community Hospital
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.