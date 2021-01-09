Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanya Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
FMG - Mission Hills11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7268
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Facey Medical Group11165 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (661) 222-2622
- 4 23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Thomas is one of the most caring Doctors I have seen. Extremely Knowledgeable, Great Bedside manners. There is a great need of more Doctors, like her.
About Dr. Tanya Thomas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437593720
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
