Dr. Tara Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Becker, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado2055 N High St Ste 230, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0641
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
She was informative and answered all our questions. Took her time with us. Felt comfortable and more informed than we were at the beginning of the appointment. Really liked her.
About Dr. Tara Becker, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1891769543
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Denver | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Denver | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.