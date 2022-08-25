Overview of Dr. Tara Golisch, MD

Dr. Tara Golisch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Golisch works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Surprise in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.