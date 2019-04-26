Dr. Tara Lautenslager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lautenslager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Lautenslager, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Lautenslager, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Lautenslager works at
Locations
-
1
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lautenslager?
I'm very pleased I picked Doctor Tara Lautenslager to helped me with my condition ! I will recommend her to anyone I know . Today was mt first visit with her at the Mt. Laurel office 4-25-19
About Dr. Tara Lautenslager, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1114169174
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lautenslager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lautenslager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lautenslager using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lautenslager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lautenslager works at
Dr. Lautenslager has seen patients for Enteritis, Gastritis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lautenslager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lautenslager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lautenslager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lautenslager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lautenslager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.