Dr. Tara Myers, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (12)
Overview of Dr. Tara Myers, MD

Dr. Tara Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

    6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 (314) 621-1006
    Diabetes & Endocrinology Consultants
    8435 Clearvista Pl Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46256 (317) 621-1006

Hospital Affiliations
  IU Health Methodist Hospital

Hair Loss
Osteoporosis
Obesity
Hair Loss
Osteoporosis
Obesity

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 06, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Myers went extremely well! She listened to everything I had to say, asked all the right questions, was very personable & explained everything very thoroughly. Very knowledgeable, I highly recommend her!
    Lindsey S. — Aug 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Tara Myers, MD
    About Dr. Tara Myers, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1598936056
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

