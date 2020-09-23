Overview

Dr. Tarek Korban, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|University of Montreal and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Korban works at Aspen Dental in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.