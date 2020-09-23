Dr. Tarek Korban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Korban, MD
Dr. Tarek Korban, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|University of Montreal and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Aspen Dental1692 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (844) 225-9628
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
I’m 64 and have been to a dentist a few times in my day. New to the area I was lucky to find Dr. Korban. I needed eight lower teeth pulled for dentures and than surgery for dental implants. I found him and his assistant to be professional,knowledgeable and pleasant. He made sure I understood everything before each procedure. Always made sure that I was totally comfortable during his work. What I had done was very difficult for me but with his skill set it went better than I hope for. Thank you so much for what you did to help me!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1598095267
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|University of Montreal
Dr. Korban speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
