Dr. Tarek Korban, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tarek Korban, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|University of Montreal and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Korban works at Aspen Dental in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1692 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-9628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tarek Korban, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598095267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|University of Montreal
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarek Korban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Korban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

