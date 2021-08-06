Dr. Tareq Abou Khamis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou Khamis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tareq Abou Khamis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tareq Abou Khamis, MD
Dr. Tareq Abou Khamis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Abou Khamis works at
Dr. Abou Khamis' Office Locations
-
1
Hillcroft Medical Clinic2500 Fondren Rd Ste 260, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (281) 587-2218
-
2
Hillcroft Medical Clinic Assoc II1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abou Khamis?
I am thankful to have Dr Tareq as my mother's rheumatologist. I truly believe that he is caring and compassionate and acted in the best interest of my mother. He spent time listening to understand the issues at hand before deciding on the best course of action and treatment that are most appropriate for her. He answered all my questions and explained things clearly and thoroughly. Thank you Dr Tareq.
About Dr. Tareq Abou Khamis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1851587612
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abou Khamis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abou Khamis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abou Khamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abou Khamis works at
Dr. Abou Khamis has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abou Khamis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abou Khamis speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Abou Khamis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou Khamis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou Khamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou Khamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.