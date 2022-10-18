Overview

Dr. Tarique Zahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University Joan C Edwards School Of Med Huntington Wv.



Dr. Zahir works at Prosperity Internal Medicine in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.