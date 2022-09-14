See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Tarun Jain, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tarun Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at Northwestern Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    259 E Erie St Ste 2400, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7269
  2. 2
    Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Highland Park
    600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-8700
  3. 3
    Northwestern Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Oak Brook
    2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 400, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 545-3766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Infertility Evaluation
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr Jain is the best REI in Chicago. Although my journey was complicated, Dr Jain never gave up on me. After each appointment, we would change the treatment protocol and explore additional testing if needed. I did a lot of research myself and felt very comfortable asking him questions to share my wants and needs. Dr Jain had no problem adjusting the treatment plan to what I felt most comfortable with. During each appointment, I never felt rushed. He would also send MyChart messages very late at night as he is catching up on his charting. It showed that I was not just a number to him, and that he genuinely cared about me as his patient. Thank you for helping us bring our baby boy into this world!
    — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tarun Jain, MD
    About Dr. Tarun Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1932156809
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Brigham &amp;amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • University Of Washington School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
