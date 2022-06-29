Dr. Tasha Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasha Kalra, MD
Dr. Tasha Kalra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kalra's Office Locations
All About Women's Care799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3804
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came in to interview her and ask questions about what steps my husband and I should be taking if we are starting to try for a baby. She was really responsive, didn't make me feel rushed at all and was really reassuring.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821433079
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio
