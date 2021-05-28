Dr. Tatiana Gandrabura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandrabura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Gandrabura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Gandrabura, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Dr. Gandrabura works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Endocrinology - Mount Laurel1015 Briggs Rd Ste 200, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 727-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandrabura?
Staff is very friendly. Dr. Gandrabura always takes the time to listen to you.
About Dr. Tatiana Gandrabura, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1861602740
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandrabura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gandrabura using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gandrabura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandrabura works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandrabura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandrabura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandrabura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandrabura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.