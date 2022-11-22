Overview

Dr. Tatiana Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Trinity Family Health Care Center in Trinity, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.