Dr. Tatyana Petukhova, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatyana Petukhova, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology - Downtown156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petukhova is patient, extremely knowledgeable and a fine surgeon. She never rushes you, explains everything in detail, and always answers any and all questions you might have. She usually runs right on time . I have been her patient for a few years and I highly recommend her .
About Dr. Tatyana Petukhova, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petukhova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petukhova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petukhova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petukhova has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petukhova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Petukhova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petukhova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petukhova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petukhova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.