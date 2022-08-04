Overview

Dr. Tchad Griffin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Griffin works at North Physicians Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.