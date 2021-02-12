Dr. Ted Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Ling, MD
Overview of Dr. Ted Ling, MD
Dr. Ted Ling, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Ling's Office Locations
Genesiscare of California A Medical Corp.77840 Flora Rd, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 200-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ted Ling is a highly skilled and compassionate professional. His team is excellent and they get things done in a timely manner. When first diagnosed with the C word cancer I was petrified , I came to the right place at the right time and had significant progress.
About Dr. Ted Ling, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
