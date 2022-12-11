Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teddy Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teddy Pan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Pan Dermatology PC105 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 694-0999
- 2 400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 105, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 694-0999
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Teddy Pan, MD
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
