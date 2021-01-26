See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tripp works at Serenity Mental Health Centers in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Serenity Mental Health Centers
    1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 630-4794
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Serenity Mental Health Centers
    20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 630-4794
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Behavioral
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Mayo Clinic
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr.Tripp is an AMAZING psychiatrist, my child opened right up and just communicated throughout her appointment. He was attentive, passionate, knowledgeable and friendly. I’d give him 10 stars if I could. Was recommended to him and will recommend him to others. Office staff are prompt, friendly and helpful. Cons: Does not take AHCCCS.
    — Jan 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629308424
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
    • MIHS
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Arizona State University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tripp has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

