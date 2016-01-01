Dr. Tej Phatak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phatak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tej Phatak, MD
Overview of Dr. Tej Phatak, MD
Dr. Tej Phatak, MD is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Childrens National Medical Center
Dr. Phatak works at
Dr. Phatak's Office Locations
-
1
NBIMC - Radiology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6524
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tej Phatak, MD
- Pediatric Radiology
- English
- 1841455789
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Diagnostic Radiology and Pediatric Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
