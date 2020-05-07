Overview of Dr. Tejinder Kalra, MD

Dr. Tejinder Kalra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College, University Of Rajasthan and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kalra works at Tejinder Kalra MD in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.