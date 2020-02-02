Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauhajre Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD
Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Dauhajre Jr's Office Locations
Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre7225 Bergenline Ave Ste 3A, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have the most respect for both his staff and him. I have been operated by him on 3 different occassions and I have recuperated perfectly well. The staff took care of everything faster than any other doctor I see. Will highly recommend him
About Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dauhajre Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauhajre Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauhajre Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauhajre Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauhajre Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauhajre Jr.
