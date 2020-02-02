See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD

Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Dauhajre Jr works at Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dauhajre Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre
    Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre
7225 Bergenline Ave Ste 3A, North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 02, 2020
    I have the most respect for both his staff and him. I have been operated by him on 3 different occassions and I have recuperated perfectly well. The staff took care of everything faster than any other doctor I see. Will highly recommend him
    ARELYS — Feb 02, 2020
    About Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245253442
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauhajre Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dauhajre Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dauhajre Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dauhajre Jr works at Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre in North Bergen, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dauhajre Jr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauhajre Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauhajre Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauhajre Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauhajre Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.