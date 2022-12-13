See All Podiatric Surgeons in Allegan, MI
Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Allegan, MI
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM

Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Allegan, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital.

Dr. Bredeweg works at Kalamazoo Podiatry in Allegan, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bredeweg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allegan Office
    305 Thomas St, Allegan, MI 49010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 673-8757
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Kalamazoo Podiatry
    333 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 373-1019
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407145840
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Wyandotte
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredeweg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bredeweg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bredeweg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredeweg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredeweg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredeweg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredeweg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

