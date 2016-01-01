Dr. Terence Champlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Champlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terence Champlin, MD
Dr. Terence Champlin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Champlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Champlin's Office Locations
-
1
Tlc Pediatrics Pllc955 CAROLYN LN, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-2444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Champlin?
About Dr. Terence Champlin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285612671
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champlin works at
Dr. Champlin speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Champlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.