Offers telehealth
Dr. Terence Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Diablo Neurosurgical Med Grp1455 Montego Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-0404
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Dr Chen is a humble man that has the talent of a great surgeon. He saved my life. There are not enough stars. Thank you Dr Chen.
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Neurosurgery
