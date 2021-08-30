Dr. Terence Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terence Gray, MD
Dr. Terence Gray, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
-
1
Maine Comprehensive Pain Mgmt. PC400 Enterprise Dr Ste 101, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 289-6726
-
2
Dr. Gary W. Smart597 MAIN ST, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (860) 944-4708Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Excellent visit with Dr Gray. Thoughtful doctor and excellent staff!
About Dr. Terence Gray, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1588604698
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.