Overview of Dr. Teresa Lee, MD

Dr. Teresa Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their residency with University of California San Diego Medical Center



Dr. Lee works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.