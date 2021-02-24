See All Pediatricians in Tustin, CA
Dr. Teresa Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Teresa Lee, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Teresa Lee, MD

Dr. Teresa Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their residency with University of California San Diego Medical Center

Dr. Lee works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hoag Health Center - Tustin Legacy
    15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 200, Tustin, CA 92782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 477-8310
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Feb 24, 2021
    I love Dr Lee and so do all of my children. We have followed her for the past 11 years. My 17 year old son trust and confides in her. I would recommend her!
    The Hernandez Family — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Teresa Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Teresa Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Teresa Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Teresa Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598752974
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Teresa Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.