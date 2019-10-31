See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Zyglewska works at Neurology Consults P.C. in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    300 Stonecrest Blvd, Smyrna, TN 37167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Numbness
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Z has been the most wonderful doctor since she was recommended to me in 2008; she's greatly experienced in multiple medical areas and provided me supported treatments with tremendous caring bedside manner and trusting medical honesty. I am truly sadness she has been forced to close her practice due the no fault of her own. Dr. Z, Paul and office staff you will be missed more than they can imagine. Blessings as each enjoy fruitful life going forward.
    Most sincerely, Jewell Beasley — Oct 31, 2019
    About Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1386682318
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas
    Residency
    • Academy Of Medicine-Bialystok Poland
    Internship
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zyglewska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zyglewska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zyglewska works at Neurology Consults P.C. in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Zyglewska’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zyglewska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zyglewska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zyglewska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zyglewska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

