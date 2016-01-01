See All Pediatricians in Columbus, GA
Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Perry works at Terilyn Perry, M.D. in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

    Terilyn Perry, M.D.
    3655 Gurley Dr Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 (706) 660-1200

  Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.0
    Pediatrics
    English
    1700868221
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
