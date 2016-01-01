Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD
Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
Terilyn Perry, M.D.3655 Gurley Dr Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terilyn Perry, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
