Overview of Dr. Terry McMillan, MD

Dr. Terry McMillan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McMillan works at Hearing Center in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.