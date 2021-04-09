Overview of Dr. Terry Younger, MD

Dr. Terry Younger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Health Center and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Younger works at RESURRECTION HEALTH PREFERRED in Chicago, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL, Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.