Dr. Thaddeus Nowinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaddeus Nowinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Thaddeus Nowinski, MD
Dr. Thaddeus Nowinski, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Nowinski works at
Dr. Nowinski's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (888) 478-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowinski?
Dr. Nowinski gives my eyes the full attention that they require, whenever I need it, which is very often.
About Dr. Thaddeus Nowinski, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1578561957
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowinski works at
Dr. Nowinski has seen patients for Graves' Disease, Eyelid Disorders and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.