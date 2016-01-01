Dr. Thalia Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thalia Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Thalia Lopez, MD
Dr. Thalia Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
29th Street9300 E 29th St N Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 685-1277
Hunter Health Clinic527 N Grove St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 262-2415
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings3243 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 962-2080
Wesley Healthcare Center550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 962-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- KanCare
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thalia Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wesley Medical Center | University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Wichita State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.