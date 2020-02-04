Dr. Thang Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thang Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Thang Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
East Colonial Family Medical Center9464 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 482-9788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
A great Dr. saw me with no insurance . Very reasonably rates & was seen quickly with little wait . Staff is great as is Dr. Pham. A blessing when it's hard to find a Dr. while uninsured ! Overall a great group !
About Dr. Thang Pham, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1336303346
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.