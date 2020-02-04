Overview

Dr. Thang Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.



Dr. Pham works at East Colonial Family Med Ctr in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.