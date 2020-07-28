See All Neurologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Thanh Le, MD

Neurology
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thanh Le, MD

Dr. Thanh Le, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Utah.

Dr. Le works at Adult & Child Neurology Assocs in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Neurological Medical Group Inc.
    2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 490-3580
  2. 2
    Adult and Child Neurology Medical Associates
    1901 Newport Blvd Ste 235, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 646-6266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening

Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thanh Le, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134165350
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thanh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

