Overview

Dr. Thao-Tam Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.