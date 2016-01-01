Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD
Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Bridge's Office Locations
Federal Way32124 1st Ave S Ste 100, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bridge using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.