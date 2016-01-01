See All Pediatricians in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD

Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Bridge works at Federal Way Pediatric Clinic in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bridge's Office Locations

    Federal Way
    32124 1st Ave S Ste 100, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Black Eye
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Theodore Bridge, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649375114
    Education & Certifications

    • University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
    • University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridge works at Federal Way Pediatric Clinic in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bridge’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

