Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD
Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Arizona Institute for Sports Knees and Shoulders LLC20401 N 73rd St Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 237-5727
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
He performed a hip replacement that other surgeons were afraid to attempt.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Good Samar Hospital Johns Hopkins University
- New York University Med Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firestone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firestone speaks French and Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.
