Overview of Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD

Dr. Theodore Firestone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Firestone works at Dr. Theodore P. Firestone, MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.