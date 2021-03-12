See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (84)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD

Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Gerstle works at Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
4.9 (243)
View Profile
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
5.0 (442)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Gerstle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 402, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 279-2111
  2. 2
    Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC
    3363 Tates Creek Rd Ste 209, Lexington, KY 40502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 279-2111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gerstle?

    Mar 12, 2021
    If you're planning to have any kind of cosmetic procedure, Doctor Gerstle and his staff at Lexington Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery are who you want, without question. 9 weeks ago, I had a complete abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) along with liposuction. I am not going to sugarcoat it--the recuperation was rough...but only for a few weeks. This is to be expected as in no way are either of these procedures minimal--know that ahead of time. But, in terms of regret...I have ZERO. I would do it all over again as I love my results. But more importantly, I cannot imagine experiencing this procedure at any other place. Dr. Gerstle and staff are AMAZING. Really. I often read reviews and question the authenticity or sincerity. Please know that I have zero to gain from writing this other than my hope to encourage and direct those who are considering a procedure but are apprehensive, as I was, too. The night of my procedure, Dr. Gerstle personally called to check in. Yes, you read that correct
    Nikki — Mar 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gerstle to family and friends

    Dr. Gerstle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gerstle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD.

    About Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144492638
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • US Military Acad
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerstle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerstle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerstle works at Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gerstle’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerstle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerstle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerstle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.