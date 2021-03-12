Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD
Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Gerstle's Office Locations
Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 402, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 279-2111
Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC3363 Tates Creek Rd Ste 209, Lexington, KY 40502 Directions (859) 279-2111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you're planning to have any kind of cosmetic procedure, Doctor Gerstle and his staff at Lexington Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery are who you want, without question. 9 weeks ago, I had a complete abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) along with liposuction. I am not going to sugarcoat it--the recuperation was rough...but only for a few weeks. This is to be expected as in no way are either of these procedures minimal--know that ahead of time. But, in terms of regret...I have ZERO. I would do it all over again as I love my results. But more importantly, I cannot imagine experiencing this procedure at any other place. Dr. Gerstle and staff are AMAZING. Really. I often read reviews and question the authenticity or sincerity. Please know that I have zero to gain from writing this other than my hope to encourage and direct those who are considering a procedure but are apprehensive, as I was, too. The night of my procedure, Dr. Gerstle personally called to check in. Yes, you read that correct
About Dr. Theodore Gerstle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
- University Of Louisville
- US Military Acad
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerstle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerstle accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerstle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gerstle speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerstle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerstle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerstle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.