Dr. Theodore Smith, MD
Dr. Theodore Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
- 1 741 Piedmont Ave NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 918-2336
Theodore Smith, M.D.814 Juniper St NE Ste 202, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (770) 319-1595
- Tricare
Helpful and kind from the get go, Dr. Smith takes the time needed to listen and incorporate patient's needs in treatment plan. He helped me greatly during this Covid19 pandemic when most Psychiatrists are not even taking new patients. He went the extra mile to make me feel heard and understood as it was my first time seeing a new Psychiatrist in over 5 years. I have already booked my follow up appointment with him and will continue to see him in the future.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558583492
- Fairlawn Ctr-Mich State U
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- DILLARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
