Dr. Theodore Smith, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Smith, MD

Dr. Theodore Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    741 Piedmont Ave NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 918-2336
  2. 2
    Theodore Smith, M.D.
    814 Juniper St NE Ste 202, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 319-1595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Theodore Smith, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558583492
    Education & Certifications

    • Fairlawn Ctr-Mich State U
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    • DILLARD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

