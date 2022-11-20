See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center

Dr. Voloyiannis works at Texas Oncology in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1295, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 932-1720
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Webster
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 205, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 932-1720
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Voloyiannis?

    Nov 20, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Voloyiannis and his staff was was friendly and timely. After my initial consultation with Dr. Voloyiannis, my surgery was promptly scheduled and performed at HCA Clear Lake. It was successful and I was back home in just a couple of days.
    Julia Stanford — Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Voloyiannis to family and friends

    Dr. Voloyiannis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Voloyiannis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD.

    About Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891911228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • DeBakey Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Faculty of Medicine of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voloyiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voloyiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voloyiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voloyiannis has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voloyiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Voloyiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voloyiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voloyiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voloyiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theodoros Voloyiannis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.