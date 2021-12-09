Overview of Dr. Theresa Graves, MD

Dr. Theresa Graves, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Graves works at Brown Physicians, Inc. in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.