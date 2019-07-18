Overview of Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD

Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pomona, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Impeduglia works at Rockland Thoracic & Vascular Associates, PC in Pomona, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.