Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Pomona, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD

Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pomona, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Impeduglia works at Rockland Thoracic & Vascular Associates, PC in Pomona, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Impeduglia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockland Thoracic Associates
    5A Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 362-0075
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Excelcare Medical Associates PA
    50 PASSAIC ST, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 646-0010
  3. 3
    Rockland Center for Vascular Surgery
    873 Route 45 Ste 104, New City, NY 10956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 499-2333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 18, 2019
    Great Dr!
    Shea — Jul 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336189786
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Impeduglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Impeduglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Impeduglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Impeduglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Impeduglia has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Impeduglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Impeduglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Impeduglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Impeduglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Impeduglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

