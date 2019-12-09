Dr. Mutzig-Erwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO
Overview of Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO
Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mutzig-Erwin's Office Locations
- 1 3000 S Hulen St Ste 180, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (512) 996-9899
Ultimate Care Home Health Services6109 S Cooper St Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76001 Directions (817) 701-4050
Pediatric Urgent Care Center of Fort Worth PA3400 Texas Sage Trl Ste 148, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (682) 707-3765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mutzig-Erwin is one of the best Doctors we have had the pleasure of working with. She put my daughter at ease and made us laugh throughout the entire visit. Her bedside manner is incredible and with matching wisdom to boot, she is now the only person I will bring my kids to see going forward.
About Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497711345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutzig-Erwin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutzig-Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutzig-Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutzig-Erwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutzig-Erwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutzig-Erwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.