Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO
Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO

Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mutzig-Erwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3000 S Hulen St Ste 180, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 996-9899
  2. 2
    Ultimate Care Home Health Services
    6109 S Cooper St Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 701-4050
  3. 3
    Pediatric Urgent Care Center of Fort Worth PA
    3400 Texas Sage Trl Ste 148, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 707-3765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2019
    Dr. Mutzig-Erwin is one of the best Doctors we have had the pleasure of working with. She put my daughter at ease and made us laugh throughout the entire visit. Her bedside manner is incredible and with matching wisdom to boot, she is now the only person I will bring my kids to see going forward.
    James — Dec 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO
    About Dr. Theresa Mutzig-Erwin, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497711345
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mutzig-Erwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutzig-Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutzig-Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutzig-Erwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutzig-Erwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutzig-Erwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

