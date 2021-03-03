Dr. Theresa Rush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Rush, MD
Dr. Theresa Rush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Audubon Women's Medical Associates, PC2240 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Audubon Women's Medical Assocs1360 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rush was great and attentive with my first appointment. She spent time thoroughly reviewing my past history along with my current concerns. Would recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
