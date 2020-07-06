Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Potomac Neurology Llp15200 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 477-5973
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
A patient listener, soft speaking, extremely intelligent doctor who has been a rare find and a blessing for my health issues.
About Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1639123938
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosps
- Johns Hopkins
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.